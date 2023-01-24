GAINESVILLE — The fundraising tradition continues this week when the Letchworth Central School District staff takes on graduates Wednesday to collect some money for the Autism Nature Trail (ANT).
Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the teams will hit the court from 6-8 p.m. at the Letchworth Central School gym. Tickets are $5 at the door. Hoops For A Cause T-shirts will be available for $20 each.
The staff team will include: Mr. King, Officer Ivan, Mr. Rogers, Mrs. Leone, Mrs. Breunig, Ms. Marcy, Mrs. Bellamy, Mrs. Geedy, Coach Carmichael, and Mr. DeRock, Mrs. Bergmann, Mr. Bailey, Mr. Grasso, Mrs. Campbell, Mr. Radzyminski, Ms. Bickford, Mrs. Flitcroft-Torres, Coach Hamilton and Coach Lampson.
The alumni team will include: 1993, John Millilo; 1997, Ken Tisdale, Bryan Smith, Rob Jines and Scott Kemp; 1998, Shane Abbott and Nick Youngers; 2001, Tammy Ikeler; 2002, Jim Downey and Ross King; 2003, Jason Linderman; 2006, Chad Smith and Kim Proper; 2007, Jeff Marcy; 2009, Adam Luczak; 2013, Austin Harding; 2014, Bryce Hamilton; 2017, Tracy Cartwright; 2018, Taylor Tisdale and Taylor Wilkie; 2020, Jimmy Cole and Will Bean; 2022 Johnny Mertsock, Nik Eustace, Archie Shearing, Jonelle Flitcroft, Phoebe Conklin.
