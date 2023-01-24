DAILY NEWS FILE PHOTOLetchworth Central School graduates and district staff will play a game of hoops to benefit the Autism Nature Trail.

GAINESVILLE — The fundraising tradition continues this week when the Letchworth Central School District staff takes on graduates Wednesday to collect some money for the Autism Nature Trail (ANT).

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the teams will hit the court from 6-8 p.m. at the Letchworth Central School gym. Tickets are $5 at the door. Hoops For A Cause T-shirts will be available for $20 each.

