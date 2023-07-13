GAINESVILLE — Officials at Letchworth Central School are moving ahead with plans to replace the district’s “Indians” mascot.
The district is among about 60 statewide affected by a state directive barring schools from using Native American mascots and logos.
District officials reached out to the Seneca Nation of Indians this past February asking for approval to keep the “Indians” monicker, said Superintendent Todd Campbell in a message to area residents. But they received no response, meaning a change is required.
“A firm timeline for when retire the current logo has not been determined,” he said Wednesday. “Legally the new logo/name adoption must occur by June of 2025.”
The Board of Eduction approved a resolution to start the process at its June 26 meeting.
The first step will be to gather input from the community, alumni and student body, starting in September, Campbell said in his message to residents. Other details are being worked out and the district expects to share more information in the near future.
“We realize this is a passionate topic and at times can be something many may be confused by,” he said. “However, Letchworth has always been a community of caring people working together and listening to one another, even during times of trial. The community will get through this transition. We will be sure to give the current and original name and logo its place in our Letchworth history as it deserves.”
The “Indians” mascot and nickname have been used since the district was established about 75 years ago.
Several other area school districts have faced similar dilemmas.
Wyoming Central School changed its mascot from the “Indians” to the “Mighty Eagles” in June following voting by residents, students and staff.
Keshequa Central School is also known as the “Indians” and would likewise need to change its name, unless the district were to receive written permission from the Seneca Nation of Indians.