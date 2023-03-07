GAINESVILLE — A grant awarded last year is helping Letchworth Central School’s FFA program support an area food pantry.
The Letchworth FFA was awarded a $1,200 Living to Serve Grant this past autumn, district officials said in a news release. The funding provides a way for FFA chapters to support service projects through a competitive application process.
The students decided to purchase and raise pigs which could be donated to a local food pantry. They purchased two Yorkshire Crosses and added them to the school’s animal program.
The pigs were cared for by students taking the animal husbandry program. Students were in charge of feeding, cleaning and daily care.
The students weighed the pigs and calculated rates of gain, along with the expense to raise the pigs from start to finish.
The Letchworth FFA reached out to the Castile United Church of Christ to offer the donation of pork to the church and the food pantry. The church accepted more than 425 pounds of pork to be distributed throughout the community.
