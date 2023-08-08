LETCHWORTH STATE PARK — Part of what makes Letchworth State Park what it is today is the stonework and legacy left by the Civilian Conservation Corps.
This summer marks 90 years since the first young men arrived at the newly created Civilian Conservation Corps camps at Letchworth State Park.
“I think it’s important to understand how the park was formed and the efforts that were put in by the laborers and how it affected all of the families and the different communities around the park,” said Park Manager Doug Kelly. “Without their efforts and work, our communities wouldn’t be what they are today. Without them helping to develop the park, without the New Deal, and the Civilian Conservation Corps program supporting these families, it would be a different place.”
Kelly said that they honor the CCC each year to make sure that their hard work and impact are not forgotten.
“They built the roads, they built, the trails, they built the cabins, the stone walls and the stone bridges that millions of visitors get to see. Next year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the development of the State Park system, and we wouldn’t have all of these special places here if that weren’t for the hard work of these men,” said Arthur Briley, the regional director of the Genesee Region.
Briley said more than 3,000 men worked at the four camps at the park from 1933 to 1942.
The men would spend their next four years constructing camp buildings for themselves, along with walls, roads, bridges, picnic areas and more throughout the park which visitors still use and enjoy nearly a century later.
Dave Mapes, with the Friends of Letchworth, discussed the history of the CCC at the park and placed a ceremonial wreath at the base of the CCC statue, located across from where the Lower Falls Camp 49 used to be.
The Friends of Letchworth State Park annually celebrates the CCC’s accomplishments with a day of remembrance and appreciation. This year marks the 40th annual observance.
Several CCC structures, such as chimneys and stone picnic tables, have been preserved due to the efforts of the Friends of Letchworth.
“The Friends of Letchworth have, since 1983, endeavored to keep the memory of the workers of the Conservation Corps and their legacy alive for generations to come. By holding celebration days like this, where every citizen and guest can come to the park and learn about “Roosevelt’s Tree Army”, which is what it was once called, and the impact that they made here and all over our nation,” said Mapes.
The Friends of Letchworth have also been pivotal in the restoration process happening at the park to repair and retain the stonework originally completed by the CCC.
Letchworth’s four camps were open for eight years, with its members constructing much of the park as it’s known today. They managed the forests, constructed roads and infrastructure, and built stone fences, parking lots and hundreds of other features still in daily use.
From the Lower Falls Foot Bridge to the culverts under the main road that runs throughout the park, all this work was completed by the CCC, Kelly said.
“I think this work that’s here, is one of the things that gives Letchworth its feel. It distinguishes that park feeling that you get when you come in. It defines the areas of the park,” he said.
The federal CCC was founded in 1933 at the peak of the Great Depression. Job and training opportunities could be few and far between.
The camps — organized on military lines — gave young men access to employment, on-the-job training, and practical life skills besides.
Kelly said that the CCC commissioned local stonemasons to come in and teach the men, resulting in different stone styles being seen throughout the park.
Celine Ernst, 80, came to the ceremony to honor her father, Bob Ernst, who served with the CCC at Letchworth.
He was one of many men that came into the CCC with nothing and was able to leave with skills that allowed him to build a career and life for him and his family.
“This is a man who came out of the CCC camps. He went in starving and finished his career building a facility for the Space Age program. I have nothing but gratitude for the things that my dad learned here,” said Celine.
Celine remembers visiting the park often with her father and hearing his knowledge of the park and its history.
Those attending Saturday’s commemoration attended a preliminary ceremony and wreath-laying at the park’s CCC worker statue, where the park’s Lower Falls camp once stood.
Events then included historical presentations at the park’s Tea Table area — where stone picnic tables constructed by CCC members have recently been restored. A flag was raised by the Niagara Falls Air Base Honor Guard as well.
Guided tours were also given at the former CCC camp locations, which also included St. Helena, Gibsonville, and Big Bend.