BERGEN — The Link Building manufacturing space and the Materials Center are the newest additions to sump, effluent and sewage pump manufacturer Liberty Pumps in the Apple Tree Acres manufacturing park, adding about 110,000 square feet to the company’s size.
During a celebration Thursday evening at Liberty Pumps, President and CEO Robyn Brookhart said the latest expansion, the third one the company has completed since 2000, took about 18 months to finish. She said the last expansion took place in 2016.
“At that time, it literally felt like we had a sea of space that was going to meet our needs for a very long time — certainly longer than seven years,” Brookhart said. “But, as we introduced new products and expanded existing lines, and have been ultra-fortunate to experience steady, solid growth, our building was busting at the seams.”
The company put together a building expansion team and planning began, she told the guests who attended Thursday night’s event.
“Here we are, 18 months later, in this beautiful and seemingly enormous new space — a space that came to be thanks to several talented construction partners ...”
