BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Liberty Pumps Chairman of the Board Charlie Cook thanks those who made the company’s expansion possible during Thursday night’s celebration.

BERGEN — The Link Building manufacturing space and the Materials Center are the newest additions to sump, effluent and sewage pump manufacturer Liberty Pumps in the Apple Tree Acres manufacturing park, adding about 110,000 square feet to the company’s size.

During a celebration Thursday evening at Liberty Pumps, President and CEO Robyn Brookhart said the latest expansion, the third one the company has completed since 2000, took about 18 months to finish. She said the last expansion took place in 2016.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1