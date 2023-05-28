‘Light Up Livingston’ becomes a reality

GENESEO – For years Bill Lloyd, owner of Culvert Farm on Nations Road, has struggled with internet access.
In addition to running the farm, he works for a company in Rochester and sometimes works remotely from home. He says staying connected to the internet has been frustrating.
“We have wrestled with hot spots and two different satellite services. It is wonky, expensive and inconsistent,” Lloyd said.
He and thousands of other residents in Livingston County may no longer have to worry about a reliable internet connection.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., on May 8 announced the launch of Livingston County’s ‘Light Up Livingston’ initiative. It will provide high-speed internet access to more than 1,000 Livingston addresses. The project is funded with an $11.3 million grant for Livingston County from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Broadband ReConnect Program.
“We need to be connected and we need to have that presence. We are encouraging our small businesses to be on the web, so they can have that presence and then take their goods not only nationwide but worldwide,” said Bill Bacon, Livingston County Economic Development director.
Empire Access, a family-owned telecom provider based in Prattsburgh is working with Livingston County to build out the new infrastructure.
The grant will enable the deployment of a fiber-to-the-premises network to reach thousands of residents, including 96 farms and 22 businesses in Livingston County.
“Today, the digital divide is just a little bit narrower than it was before. Today, the residents and businesses of Livingston County begin their journey to being connected to the World,” said Brian Murray, New York State Director of Rural Development.
Getting Livingston County connected has been something that Schumer has been pushing for. To get the area connected he made multiple visits to Livingston County to both push for and announce the successful delivery of these funds to provide for the county’s broadband needs in 2020 and 2021. Schumer also pushed then President-elect Biden’s USDA nominee Tom Vilsack for this funding during their first meeting in January 2021 and urged the nominee to prioritize Livingston County’s grant request.
“I came here in 2020 promising I would push to get funding for our community to get high speed internet access for communities,” Schumer said. “We have known this all along but only in the pandemic it showed more than ever that the internet – and having the internet – is not a luxury but a necessity.
“It is vital and I made a promise that I would fight for them.
“Today is the day we finally start to close the digital divide for Livingston County,” Schumer said. “More and more people want to live in rural areas, particularly in areas like upstate New York but if they do not have broadband, they are not going to live here. So this is going to open up many doors.”
It is an internet connection that for the Lloyd Family will not only open doors but help to relieve some of the stresses and frustrations from previous service providers.