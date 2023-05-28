‘Light Up Livingston’ becomes a reality

Brendan McDonough/Livingston County NewsU.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer recently announced the launch of Livingston County’s ‘Light Up Livingston’ initiative, which will provide high-speed internet access to over 1,000 Livingston addresses. Empire Access, a family-owned telecom provider based in Prattsburgh, Steuben County, is partnering with Livingston County to build out the new infrastructure.