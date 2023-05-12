BATAVIA — Notre Dame High School has chosen a new principal.
The Board of Trustees of announced today that Melissa Lindner has been named to that post effective July 1.
“We are excited to welcome Melissa to our Notre Dame family. Her experience in private education is extensive,” said board President James Sutherland. “Melissa has a strong history as a school leader, teacher and coach. Her impressive background in coaching includes both primary and high school level experiences, where she oversaw the athletic director and coaching staff; but most notably she has coached at the collegiate level as well.”
Lindner comes to Notre Dame from Saints Peter and Paul School in Williamsville, where she served as principal for the last four years.
“She brings a wealth of experience and commitment to Catholic education. She has a passion for STREAM, (integration of Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Arts and Math) and was a featured presenter at the National Catholic Education Conference on the subject in 2022,” Notre Dame said. “Melissa is looking forward to inspiring faculty to have an active focus within STREAM education and to be an instructional leader who will work collaboratively with staff and parents to provide a positive impact on teaching and learning.
Lindner said it is an honor to come to Notre Dame.
“As a dedicated Catholic School teacher, coach and administrator, I look forward to empowering the school community to continue to grow in all aspects while keeping the strong traditions of Notre Dame always in perspective,” she said.
She thanked the board for its confidence in appointing her.
“As soon as I walked through the doors of the school I felt like part of the ND family,” she said.
Sutherland said Notre Dame has left an indelible impression on the local community for over 70 years.
“Her sons and daughters have gone on to impact communities throughout our nation and our world,” he said. “We are proud to see a new era of leadership as Melissa Lindner brings both impressive experience as well as a strong background as a Catholic School educator.”