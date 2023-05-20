The chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors on Friday sent a critical, and at times sharply pointed, letter to Gov. Kathy C. Hochul calling for the state to involve counties in the evolving issue of relocating migrants arriving in New York City to upstate New York counties such as Livingston.
State University of New York facilities, including SUNY Geneseo, have been cited as possible housing locations in response to the influx of migrants arriving in the state.
Board Chairman David L. LeFeber, who is also supervisor of the Town of Avon, noted how the county “found out on social media” instead of directly from the governor’s office that the state was assessing state-owned assets such as SUNY Geneseo for the possible placement of migrants.
The letter also called out “hypocrisy run amok” as New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others have decried the bussing of migrants from southern states to New York City only to have NYC – with the State’s support and assistance – bussing these people off (again) to other sites in Upstate that are equally ill-equipped to responsibly serve and house these individuals.”
LeFeber cited Livingston County’s own housing challenges. He said in the letter that Livingston County has had to use out-of-county housing placements for temporary or emergency housing needs of Livingston County residents.
“It would be a disservice to all involved to utilize SUNY Geneseo or any other temporary lodging location in Livingston County,” the letter said.
LeFeber said that Livingston County officials have been contacted by “numerous parents of college students” who are “both incredulous and furious that the State would consider commingling/cohabitating potentially dozens or hundreds of reportedly illegally-entered migrant single men on a college campus setting.”
The letter noted that taxpayers “are footing a $1 billion dollar bill” for New York City to address and handle the influx of migrants, and also called the situation a New York City issue “that is really an international concern.” The letter said that “As a Governor with a connection to the President, you need to implore him to simply ‘do better’ on the securing of our border.”
Should the state seek to move migrants to Livingston County, LeFeber wrote that “I am demanding that any final decision be contingent upon the County Board of Supervisors full understanding and explicit approval.”
Livingston County Administrator Ian Coyle said Friday that the state has not been forthcoming in providing information to the county since news – and rumors – began breaking on Wednesday that the state was reviewing state-owned facilities, including colleges and universities, as possible temporary housing for migrants.
State officials reportedly reviewed locations at SUNY Geneseo on Wednesday afternoon. Coyle said Livingston County was not notified of the visit or its purpose. He said he did not know if the county would be notified should the state decide to utilize SUNY Geneseo facilities for migrants.
“Under normal circumstances, using proper tact and good form, yes, we would be notified. The recent track record of the state’s administration” makes such notifications uncertain, Coyle said.
Coyle said Livingston County reached out to the governor’s office on Friday to see if there were any updates on the bussing proposal and was told that state teams were still looking at options across the state.
Livingston County is the only GLOW county that has not declared a state of emergency in response to the influx of migrants in the state and concerns that those migrants could be moved to upstate communities.
Officials in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties said additional migrants would create a public health and safety crisis in their counties, which are already stretching limited resources to deal with such issues as homelessness.
Coyle said that Livingston County is still considering a possible state of emergency and is considering other responses.
“The executive orders that have been issued seem to target the possibility of using hotels and motels for housing. Our main concern is less on the hotels and motels in our area, and more on the possibility that dozens or hundreds of people could be placed on the SUNY Geneseo campus,” Coyle said. “We don’t believe that the executive orders would be able to govern that situation because it is a state school.”
Livingston County has checked with the hotels and motels that its works with to assist county residents with emergency or transitional housing and have been told by those properties that they have not approached about housing migrants.
Coyle said the county is “looking at every potential option if we were to get involved” with the migrant crisis. Those options could include emergency orders, and could also include regulations on temporary housing.
Of the letter to the governor’s office, Coyle said he hoped the state would listen to county concerns and involve local officials, though he acknowledged that the state “could also tell us to buzz off.”
Livingston County’s letter was sent the same day 48 members of the state Assembly, including all three representing the GLOW region, sent a letter calling on Hochul to prevent SUNY college campus dormitories and other facilities from being used as housing for migrants. Among those signing the letter were Assemblymembers Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, Marjorie Byrnes, R-Caledonia, and Assemblyman David J. DiPietro, R-East Aurora.
New York State has been inundated with more than 40,000 migrants in recent months, as the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has decided to bus a majority of the migrants in his state to largely Democratic northern cities. That system, which has been criticized for lying both to the migrants pressed to board the busses and the officials in the cities receiving the busses, has led to a major crisis as New York City’s shelter and social safety net systems have been stretched to their limits.
On May 17, Hochul said she is weighing the possibility of using SUNY campus dorms to temporarily house immigrants and asylum seeks being bussed to New York City from the southern border.
In an interview with Spectrum News’s Kevin Frey on Wednesday, Hochul said she has asked all agencies of the state government to provide ideas on solutions, and SUNY representatives were included.
Hochul’s office has not provided information on what SUNY campuses were under consideration specifically to house immigrants.
In addition to the use of SUNY facilities, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has expressed plans to bus migrants arriving in the city to counties outside of the city.