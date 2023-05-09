GENESEO — Livingston County ranked second statewide in sales tax revenue growth over the first quarter of 2023, according to a state report.
The county reported a 11.2 percent increase in sales tax revenues from January to March, said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in the report issued Thursday. Only Schuyler County saw more growth at 11.7 percent.
Livingston County collected $10.75 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $9.67 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to the data.
The report cited a mix of rising prices and increased consumer spending.
“Inflation remains one of the factors keeping sales tax growth robust,” the report reads. “Despite its recent moderation, the consumer price index still grew an average of 5.8 percent nationally in the January-March quarter over the same period the year before, boosting the cost of taxable purchases.”
Beyond Livingston County, the data includes:
n Orleans County saw the second-biggest percentage increase in sale tax revenues in the GLOW region. The county reported a 7.4 percent increase for the first quarter of 2023. Sales tax revenues were $5.69 million compared to $5.30 million in the first quarter of 2022.
n Genesee County experienced a 4.8 percent sales tax revenue increase during the first quarter.
Sales tax revenues were $12.95 million compared to $12.35 million in the first quarter of 2022.
n Wyoming County experienced the lowest sales tax revenue growth in the GLOW region.
The county’s sales tax revenues increased 4.5 percent in the first quarter. They amounted to $5.72 million compared to $5.47 million in the first quarter of 2022.
n Schuyler County ranked first statewide with 11.7 percent growth in sales tax revenues.
But the numbers remained fairly small. The county received $3.19 million in sales tax revenues, compared to $2.86 million in the first quarter of 2022.
n Dutchess County experienced a 7.4 percent decrease in sales tax revenues.
That marked the worst performance percentage-wise statewide, although its overall revenues dwarfed many other counties.
The county received $60.39 million in sales tax revenues, compared to $65.21 million in the first quarter of 2022.
n New York state as a whole experienced a 7.1 percent increase in sales tax revenues.
The state received $5.53 billion in sales tax revenues, compared to $5.17 billion in the first quarter of 2022.