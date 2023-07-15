GENESEO – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statement clarifying the circumstances around the release of a Pavilion man after a series of incidents in Livingston County, including one where a vehicle was found engulfed in flames on July 4.
Dean J. Gardner, 46, of Pavilion was charged with felony criminal contempt of court, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are possible pending the investigation of the vehicle fire.
The felony criminal contempt charge does allow for bail to be set.
Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty, at the request of Livingston County District Attorney, issued the following statement on Friday:
“On July 7th my Office released a press release regarding the arrest of Dean Gardner. The release stated that the District Attorney’s Office was contacted regarding a bail recommendation and further that the District Attorney’s Office recommended Gardner be released on an appearance ticket as the charges did not qualify for bail under NYS bail reform,” Dougherty said in the statement.
“Following the release DA McCaffrey did contact me and advised that his recommendation of a release and an appearance ticket be issued was due to an existing order of protection already in place so he did not see a need for Gardner to be arraigned and a judge to potentially set bail, not because it didn’t qualify for bail reform.
“In this particular case, we should have followed my policy as Sheriff and arraigned Gardner as he was charged with a qualifying offense for a judge to set bail on and provided the judge with Mr. McCaffrey’s recommendation of ROR (release on own recognizance),” Dougherty said. “We have reviewed this case and will learn from it in both being very clear the particulars from the District Attorney’s Office, as well as following our policy to hold law breakers accountable and arraigning on all charges where a judge still has the ability to set bail.”
The charges stem from an investigation begun July 4 when Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Wade responded to an area near Fowlerville Road in Avon about 11 p.m. for a report of a fully-involved vehicle fire roadside, the Sheriff’s Office said in its original release.
Wade was on his way to the scene when he came across a man walking in the area. Wade recognized the man as Gardner, who he knew was a suspect in a separate investigation two days earlier in Livonia.
The burning vehicle was Gardner’s.
Gardner was taken into custody and was found with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gardner was wanted for contacting a woman several times in Livonia. The woman had a court order of protection against him stemming from several incidents in Genesee County.
Gardner in August was arrested in Le Roy after he attacked a woman while parked on Warsaw Road.
An investigation revealed Gardner choked the woman and then grabbed a gas can from the back of the truck and tried to pour it on the driver’s seat and set if on fire.
The woman texted for help, police said at time. Gardner was unable to pour the gas.
Gardner was taken into custody and charged with attempted second-degree arson, second-degree menacing with a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and felony possession of a weapon.
In November, Gardner was arrested again, this time charged with felony criminal contempt of court and assault involving the same woman.
He pleaded guilty to criminal contempt of court in January.