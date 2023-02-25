Local counties criticize plan for Medicaid funding

Governor Kathy Hochul presents her Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget proposal in the Red Room at the State Capitol. Courtesy of Gov. Kathy Hochul‚Äôs office

Genesee County legislators are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to continue sharing federal Medicaid funds with the counties. If Hochul’s proposal becomes part of the state’s 2024 budget, it will cost Genesee County $188,000 this year.

Orleans County is concerned about the governor’s proposal and says the state owes it about $1.6 million, which the state’s records reflect.

