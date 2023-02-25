Local counties criticize plan for Medicaid funding

Genesee County legislators are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to continue sharing federal Medicaid funds with the counties. If Hochul’s proposal becomes part of the state’s 2024 budget, it will cost Genesee County $188,000 this year.
Orleans County is concerned about the governor’s proposal and says the state owes it about $1.6 million, which the state’s records reflect.
Hochul has a plan that would take $625 million in federal Medicaid, also known as Enhanced Federal Medicaid Percentage (eFMAP) funding and allocate it to other areas of the budget and the state’s own Medicaid costs. That money typically goes to New York City and the counties, which are in charge of the Medicaid program for their residents.
“The state is proposing to keep all of these federal savings going forward and use them to cover further expansions of Medicaid eligibility and benefits and to increase payments to health care providers,” legislators stated in a resolution passed this week.
Legislature Chairwoman Rochelle Stein said if the state takes the Medicaid funds, the loss will fall on the backs of Genesee County taxpayers.
“From the county’s position, that’s the money the federal government intended for us, to support our folks who are in need of help and it’s not the state’s money,” Stein said. “In the federal government, we certainly have three representatives in DC who are working on this issue currently and trying to find a way to make sure that the money they intended to get down to the counties is coming to support the Medicaid here locally in New York.
“That was just a horrible, horrible message from Albany this week,” she said.
Legislator Gary Maha said he attended an InterCounty Association meeting in Seneca County Feb. 17. The speakers included state Sen. Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano.
“Both of them had a lot to say about what’s going on in the state. They talked about the Enhanced Medicaid funding. That doesn’t look good for the counties at this point.”
Maha said O’Mara mentioned at the meeting he attended that the amount of money the state takes will increase.
“This is not a one-time shot,” Maha said. He said the projection O’Mara mentioned is that in two years it’ll be about $642 million.
“The severity is going to have an impact on the counties,” Maha said.
County Manager Matt Landers said the loss to the county is $188,000 in this year’s budget if the state takes the eFMAP funding..
“$250K is the projected annual impact on the county budget, starting in 2024. The 2023 county budget impact is less because the action wouldn’t be for all of 2023, just part of the budget year,” he told The Daily News Friday.
Maha said personally, he thinks Hochul’s proposal will become part of the state budget.
“We’re going to try our darnedest to get some support and have that portion of the budget taken out,” he said. “It’s (the eFMAP money taken) going to continue to increase and that’s an unfunded mandate on the counties. It was unexpected. We’d been receiving these moneys and all of a sudden, they’re cut off.”
Maha said unless the state does something different, Genesee County will have to use other revenue, such as sales tax or property taxes, to make up for the lost eFMAP funding.
“If the state takes this eFMAP funding, it’s going to fall on the taxpayers one way or another,” he said, hoping the New York Association of Counties (NYSAC) can put enough pressure on the state to keep Hochul’s proposal from getting into the budget.
ORLEANS COUNTY
Orleans County Chief Administrative Officer John C. Welch Jr. said the county found through a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) response from the state Department of Health that from 2016-2020, the state owed the county $1,698,978, according to the state’s records.
“We have been receiving 80% of our (eFMAP) share and then there is a reconciliation for the other 20%,” Welch said Friday. “This money would be lost with this proposal. The projected increase expense to Orleans County for this proposal is $1,059,034, which is the “normal” 80% pass-through of eFMAP,”
“Therefore if we used the New York State Department of Health average reconciliation, we have lost between $1,323,792 and $1,483,000 in federal funds we will have to cover in our budget. That would be a 7.5% increase in our tax levy,” Welch said.
Welch noted the state created the 2% tax cap for counties with the promise to cap Medicaid growth in counties’ expense.
“That promise would be broken by the state of New York. The short answer is no other sources to cover a permanent $1.5 million increase in expenses,” he said. “We have passed a resolution opposing this change. We have sent letters to the governor opposing this change. We have asked our unions to use their statewide influence to oppose this change and participated in NYSAC’s efforts to oppose this change.”
LIVINGSTON COUNTY
For Livingston County, the projected cost would be an additional $1.1 million in 2023.
“We respectfully implore Governor Hochul to change her proposed plan in the Executive Budget and continue to share this critical Federal aid,” said David L. LeFeber, chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors and the Town of Avon supervisor. “While our county is continually applauded for its responsible fiscal planning, having to stare down a significant added cost is a heavy added burden for our residents to bear.” Since 2003, the state has shared funding received through eFMAP proportionally with counties after the program was enacted by the United States Congress.
Should local governments no longer receive the pass-through funding, as it was intended, many counties may be forced to adjust programming and funding used to support other important initiatives, Livingston County officials said in a news release.
In a bipartisan letter to the governor, all 19 of New York’s county executives called on the state Legislature to reject a proposal in the governor’s budget that ends the practice of sharing federal Medicaid funds with counties.
“As a former county official, you can appreciate that new costs imposed on local governments eventually come out of all New Yorkers’ pockets in the form of increased property taxes which make our state a less affordable place to live, work, or start a business,” the letter said.
STATE SENATE
Senators including George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, Patrick Gallivan, R-Elma,, and Republican leader Robert Ortt, R-Tonawanda, were among elected officials who signed a letter, dated Thursday, to Hochul. In it, the senators asked her to restore eFMAP funds to her 2023-24 Executive Budget proposal.
“Your plan to retain eFMAP funding at the state level is an unfair burden on already overburdened New York taxpayers,” Borrello, representing the 57th Senate District, said in the letter. “In the 57th Senate District alone, keeping eFMAP in Albany this year would cost Allegany County taxpayers $1.3 million, Cattaraugus County taxpayers $2.17 million, Chautauqua County taxpayers $4 million, Genesee County taxpayers $1.2 million and Wyoming County taxpayers $692,000.”