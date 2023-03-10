ALBANY — More than 100 town, village and county highway superintendents, state leaders and advocates rallied in the Capitol Wednesday to call for more state support for local highway repairs.
Calling for at least $270 million in extra funding, officials said there have been steep increases in costs for local highway departments, and upstate communities rely on state aid to help support highway maintenance in their communities.
“I’ll remind you, 87% of the roads in New York state, and 52% of the 18,000 bridges in New York state are owned and maintained by our local municipalities, and 40% of the miles driven are driven on our local roads” said Assemblyman Philip A. Palmesano, R-Corning.
The highway superintendents and state officials are supporting a plan that would give the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, also called CHIPS, $200 million more this year for standard funding requests, and another $70 million for extreme winter recovery. Altogether, this would boost CHIPS funding for the 2024 fiscal year from $638 million to $908 million.
“This investment is warranted and justified, because we have billions of dollars in unmet local needs, coupled with the unprecedented decay in our local hiring systems,” Palmesano said.
Alongside the historic lack of investment, county-level officials are concerned that construction prices have increased significantly in recent months, and are up 22% by some calculations over their levels one year ago. Kevin P. Rooney, president of the County Highway Superintendents Association and highway superintendent for Wayne County, said those higher costs will lead to less highway work this year.
“Construction inflation is a big problem, it basically if we’re going to do the same dollar amount of work, we’re going to do less overall maintenance,” he said. “And every one of us has a program that we need to keep up.”
Lewis County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hunt said delayed highway maintenance now can lead to massively higher costs for rebuilding programs down the line.
“One dollar deferred today can be seven dollars tomorrow,” he said. “Maintenance has to get done, or you wind up rebuilding the entire highway.”
Many highway departments statewide have budgeted for more highway construction and maintenance in 2024 already, as the federal government provided a boost of millions to county and local governments with the American Rescue Plan Act. Jefferson County has planned to fast track its own five-year maintenance program with money from ARPA, and officials said seeing no boost to the CHIPS program this year could throw a wrench into local highway department budgets.
The $270 million boost, which officials stressed is lower than the need for new highway spending but agreed is a “reasonable” amount for a one-year increase, is meant to keep pace with inflationary increases.
Assemblywoman Marjorie L. Byrnes, R-Caledonia, said in a statement earlier this week that she supports securing more money for the CHIPS program.
“In rural communities, our roads are the lifeblood of our communities,” she said. “Passable roads are the difference between life and death in an emergency. They ensure public safety. They make all the difference in commerce and our small “Main Street” economies.”
She said she is pushing for extra funding for CHIPS and other local infrastructure investments, as well as broadband internet expansion.
Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, also called for more highway funds.
“Our local roads are the bridges of our society, and they need support to be properly maintained,” he said. “I am imploring the Legislature and the governor to consider an additional $200 million for local road maintenance and an additional $70 million for Extreme Winter Recovery. With all that this state spends, we should be spending enough to ensure our infrastructure is of the highest quality.”
Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said he believes that highway maintenance costs are best borne by the state government, which has a wider tax base to pull funding from compared to smaller upstate towns, villages and counties.
“It’s spread out over the state tax base, where at the local level you’d end up seeing an increase in your property tax rates,” Assemblyman Gray said.
He said another issue, which did not get much attention during Wednesday’s press conference, is highway shoulder maintenance.
“Those are critical to safety, whether we’re talking about tractors, bikes, horses and buggies, shoulders are extremely important,” he said. “We need funding to maintain those.”
Gray criticized a part of the Complete Streets Act, passed by the state legislature in 2011, which calls in part for municipalities to consider adding sidewalks to rural roads and highways for pedestrians.
“We should be worried about shoulders, not necessarily sidewalks,” he said. “Municipalities should worry about sidewalks, rural roads should be worried about shoulders.”
As for increasing CHIPS funding into 2024, Gray said he expects there will be bipartisan support for increasing the allocation in the legislature’s final drafts of next year’s state budget.
“In upstate, everyone has rural roads in their district,” he said. “Last year, we saw a huge emphasis on funding the (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), and all we’re asking for is equal recognition for our own transportation upstate.”