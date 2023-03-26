Local farmers have an opportunity, over the next couple of weeks, to hear what’s said about unionization efforts on farms and participate in a “Farm Bill Listening Tour” roundtable as Congress works on its 2023 Farm Bill.

County Legislator Christian Yunker, a county Ag and Farmland Protection Committee member, said at Saturday evening’s Celebrate Agriculture Dinner that there will be an informational meeting on unionization from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee Community College in Batavia, for anyone interested in attending.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1