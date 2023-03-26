Local farmers have an opportunity, over the next couple of weeks, to hear what’s said about unionization efforts on farms and participate in a “Farm Bill Listening Tour” roundtable as Congress works on its 2023 Farm Bill.
County Legislator Christian Yunker, a county Ag and Farmland Protection Committee member, said at Saturday evening’s Celebrate Agriculture Dinner that there will be an informational meeting on unionization from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Genesee Community College in Batavia, for anyone interested in attending.
The roundtable was organized by New York 24th District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, and will be at 10 a.m. April 4 in the Old Courthouse, 7 Main St. in Batavia. The Farm Bill refers to legislation that sets national agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry policy.
The Genesee County Farm Bureau is sponsoring Tuesday’s unionization meeting.
“Unions are real and they are coming to our farms,” Yunker said.
The bureau says all farm owners, managers and key employees attend either the meeting at GCC. The keynote speaker will be Josh Viau, a partner at the Atlanta, Ga., office of Fisher & Phillips, LP. The county Farm Bureau says Viau counsels and defends many agriculture employers in connection with the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the Migrant and Seasonal Agriculture Worker Protection Act (MSPA), the H2A temporary foreign agricultural worker program and other federal and state employment and discrimination laws.
Peter Metzler of Porter Farms in Elba, also a Genesee County Farm Bureau board member, said those at the meeting will discuss unionization efforts that have been going on at farms in New York.
“We’re trying to get our farmers informed ... just to get some upfront information for them, should we get some unionization efforts happening on farms,” he said. “That’s one of our biggest roles, to get information to our farmer members.”
Talk of unionization of farms is becoming more prevalent, Metzler says.
“There’s been a couple locally, and just across the state in general,” he said, referring to farms that have talked about this issue. Metzler said he’s been hearing that farmers don’t want unionization.
“It’s a really new topic so far,” Metzler said, adding that to the best of his knowledge, farmers haven’t approached the bureau with questions about unionization.
Tenney noted the 24th Congressional District is the No. 1 agricultural district and No. 1 dairy district in the Northeast. She encouraged those at the celebration dinner to attend the April 4 roundtable and thanked the county for hosting it.
“We’re going to be hosting our first forum on the new Farm Bill that’s coming up for a vote this year,” she said at Saturday’s dinner. “We’d love to have your participation. We’re going to be doing them throughout the district. As many people as we can get there would be great.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.