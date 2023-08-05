LE ROY — Mark Traxler had been part of Genesee County 4-H for four or five years when he tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident.
Despite his tragic passing in 1975, at age 17, his name continues to come up each year at the Genesee County Fair, something his mother, Ginger Traxler Warren, has seen to since then.
Except for one year, she has presented the Mark Traxler Memorial Cloverleaf Barrel Championship Trophy to the 4-H championship rider. The person who wins it gets to keep it for a year.
Once a 4-H member wins the trophy three years, he or she can take the trophy home for good.
Just over a week after presenting this year’s memorial trophy July 26 to Peyson Foster, Ginger Traxler Warren, along with family friends Debby Klotzbach and Judy Anderson, spoke to The Daily News about Mark Traxler, the history of the trophy and its meaning to Warren.
Until a rider wins the trophy three times, he or she takes it home for a year, but must bring it back the next year.
“They try for it again and if they win it three different times, they get to keep the trophy,” Anderson said. “If they don’t, they just pass it on to the next person.”
Originally, 4-H decided that a rider would have to win the trophy three years in a row to be able to keep it permanently.
“I changed it. It could be any three (years),” Warren said.
In 47 years, eight Cloverleaf Class Barrel Championship riders have won the trophy three times.
“When it’s gone, I go get another one,” Warren said. She donates money for a new trophy.
4-H horse members have the chance, every year, to be the Cloverleaf Barrel Championship if they sign up for the class.
“They take the top two senior riders who have the two best times and the two junior riders with the best times,” Klotzbach said. “The four of them go in individually and compete for the trophy.”
In the end, there is a champion and a reserve. This year, the champion was Foster and the reserve champion was Lydia Page.
“It’s a brief ceremony, but it’s something the kids all look forward to every year. It’s like the talk of the fair,” Klotzbach said. “Ginger stands out in the middle of the ring and hands the trophy over.”
Warren said she’s been there every year but one since 1977 to present the trophy. She said 1978 was the year she did not attend.
“I love watching the kids compete, because they work hard for it,” she said. “I like to watch them ride. I’m very excited for the winner and for all the kids that work toward it.”
The winners are excited to get the trophy, Warren said. She said she likes watching their reactions.
“The parents come and they stand beside the winner and me and the horse,” she said. A photo of the group is taken.
Klotzbach said the trophy winners take the trophy into the horse barn and exhibit it next to their horse’s stall for the rest of the fair week.
“They get to show it off. They love doing it,” she said. “They love doing it. They’re all excited.”
Warren said after her son’s passing, the board sent her $100, which she returned with a request that the board use it to do something nice for the Cloverleaf Barrel Class.
“They started the trophy with that $100,” she said.
Klotzbach’s and Anderson’s late father, Francis Radley, was Mark Traxler’s 4-H leader in the 1970s. Klotzbach spoke in July during the trophy presentation.
“Right here in this very show ring, Mark would compete as a game rider and he especially loved running the cloverleaf barrels,” she said at the time. “He always ran hard and for the win. I myself can remember competing against him back in those days.”
Warren said her son had a pony before getting involved in 4-H.
“He had horses before he joined 4-H. He had a pony and a cart. He had a pony probably when he was 8,” she told The Daily News. “He liked the horses and he liked the kids. The three-barrel (Cloverleaf) was his favorite race.”
What would Mark say if he knew this memorial trophy was awarded to the Cloverleaf Barrel Championship winner?
“He would have just loved it. He would have been so proud,” his mother said.
Ginger Traxler Warren nodded enthusiastically she plans to continue to go to the fair to present the trophy.
“Last year, I met a little girl who came to the fair,” Warren said. “She won two trophies. She won it six years in a row.”
The 4-H rider Warren was talking about was Bekki Allen, who won the trophy six times in the 2010s. Warren said Allen was the only one who got to keep two trophies for good. Allen won the competition in 2010, ‘12, ‘13, ‘15, ‘16 and ‘17, the last three years being consecutive.
Warren has always had a family member who could bring her out to the fair to present the trophy.
“I used to bring myself until a couple of years ago,” she said. These days, her stepdaughter, Ellie Sczepanski, brings her to the fair these days.
Anderson’s and Klotzbach’s siblings vied for this trophy when they were in 4-H, as did their kids later on.
“In 1977, when Ginger started sponsoring this trophy, my younger brothers and sisters vied for the trophy and won possession of it for a year,” Klotzbach said during her remarks at the fair. “Then, Judy’s girls and my own kids vied for this trophy. Both Judy and I were 4-H leaders of various 4-H horse clubs here in Genesee County. Our members also tried to win this memorial trophy.”