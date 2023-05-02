LE ROY — When Our Lady of Mercy Saint Brigid’s Roman Catholic Family learned last month that Love Bugs preschool was projected to finish this school year $11,000 in debt, it began looking at whether it could reopen next year.
Pastor Fr. Scott Brentwood said this year, there were fewer students enrolled than the previous one and the fundraisers were less successful compared to last year.
Love Bugs, a preschool offering classes to children ages 2-5, is located at Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid property, 44 Lake St.
“We met with the parents to communicate the fact that there was a risk that the program would not continue in the fall, and to ask them what they might be willing to do – if the program continues next year – to help with the financial situation,” he told The Daily News. “We took those responses to the parishioners themselves, asking for the input of the members of the parish. We gathered all the information possible, which we gave to all of the members of the Parish Council, the Financial Council, as well as the trustees.”
COSTS
Brentwood said that after considering all the various elements — including the expense it will be unable to cover in the future and the need to initiate a hiring process to fill gaps in the staff — the members of the councils and parishioners indicated by an overwhelming majority to end the program after the end of this school year.
“I would not say that we have been ‘looking to close’ Love Bugs at all; the fact that we have financially supported them for 11 years, and been willing to cover the operational expenses (at a great cost to the parish) is a testament to our desire to offer this program to the smallest members of our Le Roy community, especially given that the majority of the children are not members of our parish,” the pastor said. “Love Bugs is a program of the parish — not an independent entity — where the teachers are on the payroll of the parish.”
Love Bugs is staffed by four teachers. One of the teachers submitted an official letter of resignation in April and has indicated that she is pursuing a job in another field. Brentwood said. Two of the other teachers have said, in casual conversation, that they were hoping to continue for another year or two at Love Bugs before moving on to other possibilities.
“None have given me definitive plans, though one is retired and will most likely pursue other hobbies,” he said.
The pastor said there is heartfelt appreciation for all the help the teachers have given the kids,
“We are truly thankful for all that they have done,” he said.
Brentwood said the previous pastor met with the staff of Love Bugs in 2021 and went over the financial reality with them, giving them a fundraising goal that they would have to reach for the parish to keep the program going. “He was transferred in January 2022, and I maintained that goal, which they reached, being financially sufficient for the first and only time in the history of Love Bugs,” he said.
The parish has given more than $67,000 over the years to sustain Love Bugs, but that is not the biggest reason the program won’t reopen in the fall. Except for last year, Love Bugs hasn’t met its financial obligations, even with various fundraisers already held this year.
“In order to cover those expenses, we must take from our other programs. Our projections for next year were at a loss in excess of $14,000. We had considered raising tuition to match the other local schools – which are $55 for playgroups and $125 per child per year more than us for comparable programs,” the pastor said. “That increase alone would not generate sufficient income to offset the requisite costs and also assumes that all of the parents will keep their tuition balances current, which has not been, and even currently is not, the case. With increased costs, the current economic situation, and the fact that our contributions to the parish still have not risen to the level before COVID-19, we are financially unable to sustain the program.”
ENROLLMENT, STAFFING AND LOCATION
There were other issues which contributed to the decision to end Love Bugs. Brentwood said enrollment has consistently diminished in recent years. The program had 24 children this year. There were six in pre-k, 12 in nursery (3-year-olds), and six in playgroups which met once a week for 2- and 3-year-olds.
“Given that we were the least expensive program offered in the village of Le Roy, our costs naturally increased with the decreased income from tuition etc.,” he said. “One of the teachers indicated to us in March that she might not be returning, but that was not made official until April. To continue as we have, offering all the current programs, we would have needed to go through the hiring process to find a new teacher who would be not only qualified to teach the material according to the requirements of the state of New York for a pre-k program, but also be able to teach the Catholic component which, until this point had not been done, but was desired by the parishioners.”
Brentwood said there was a dilemma of rushing a hiring process, or potentially telling parents that there will be a fall program without a teacher already hired, with the hope one could be found before the school opens.
The location of Love Bugs was never an issue. It is on the parish campus in a building the parish owns, Brentwood said.
“The Love Bugs program has never given the parish any form of rent, nor has it been responsible for maintenance, insurance, administration, nor has it paid for any of the utilities since it was established in 2012. The $67,000 dollars that was paid over the years by the parish for the Love Bugs program does not include those expenses, which would have needed to be paid had the program been independent of the parish,” he said. “If the program were to move to another location, those expenses ... would need to be added to the current operational expenses. As the program has consistently not been able to meet its financial obligations ... it would be difficult to imagine how it would be possible to sustain the program in another location.”
There are several community resources available to future parents, Brentwood said.
“Love Bugs is not the only program available. There is the UPK program and Sunshine Preschool here in Le Roy, and there is also an excellent program in Batavia at the St. Joseph’s Preschool, as well as Gillam-Grant Community Center located nearby which offers both 3-year-old and 4-year-old preschool. We are also blessed with a number of home-school co-ops that are always looking to expand,” he said.
Brentwood said the parish has reached out locally to Sunshine Nursery School, 7 Clay St., offering to assist Sunshine in any way it can to help with this transition.
“We are in communication with them about donating supplies to help offset their initial expenses as they absorb many of the children who are enrolling there from Love Bugs,” he said.
The pastor said the parish can use the space in a number of different ways.
“For example, the building is already shared with our choir for their practices before Mass, and there is space for our Catholic Faith Formation Program (Church School) that meets on Sundays, and which next year will include a Kindergarten level. Our Faith Formation teachers are all background cleared/approved volunteers who dedicate their time to teaching the faith to our children.”
TEACHER AIDE’S PERSPECTIVE
One teacher’s aide, Meghan Cashin, said she was upset a little over a week ago after Brentwood called to tell her about the closing of Love Bugs.
“It’s sad because families won’t get to enjoy the community that is Love Bugs. It’s sad, because their children won’t get to share the love and foster the friendships that my children did. It’s sad because Love Bugs is a magical place,” she said. “Nursery and preschool programs like Love Bugs are so impactful on a child’s early social and educational development.”
Cashin said families were asked by the pastor to demonstrate a willingness to participate in more fundraising activities before a decision on the school was made,
“They offered to pay higher tuition, immediately organized a candy sale and were actively planning a spaghetti dinner. Unfortunately, it was not enough, and sadly, Love Bugs was a burden the church could no longer afford,” she said.
Cashin said her Love Bugs “journey” began in 2013 when she enrolled her daughter in the Nursery program.
“Over the next seven years, I watched all three of my children grow in the nurturing, loving environment created by dedicated teachers like Jill Panepento and Nancy Warner. In June 2020 I cried at my front door as Mrs. Panepento left a small graduation gown on my front porch for my youngest son. Though there would be no Pre-K graduation ceremony that year, we still have a picture of him in his cap and gown like we did our other two,” she recalled. “In September 2021 as my children resumed full-time, in-person classes at Wolcott Street School I joined the Love Bugs family once again as a teacher’s aide for the Playgroup & Nursery programs. For the past two years, every day has been a new adventure, as I get to listen to the kiddos exciting stories about their day, watch them grow and see the excitement in their eyes as they learn something new.“
At Love Bugs children learn to socialize, cut with scissors, count, and write their names as they would at any early childhood program.
“What has always made Love Bugs special is the family-like environment cultivated by such wonderful and caring teachers. Every day we laugh and sometimes even cry with the kids as they learn to play with one another and work with such fervor on their craft projects,” she said. “Jill Panepento truly loves every child that comes through her classroom, and each year at their graduation ceremony she finds unique ways to recognize each student before they head off to kindergarten. It’s this incredible environment they have created that has drawn families to Love Bugs, and they are the reason families have been so dedicated to Love Bugs for over 10 years.
“The Love Bugs community is passionate, and while we are still kind of in shock, some folks are actively looking for options to continue the program elsewhere, but it’s still early,” Cashin said. “I don’t know what I will do next, but I would love to continue working with children and supporting our community.”