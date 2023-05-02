LE ROY — When Our Lady of Mercy Saint Brigid’s Roman Catholic Family learned last month that Love Bugs preschool was projected to finish this school year $11,000 in debt, it began looking at whether it could reopen next year.

Pastor Fr. Scott Brentwood said this year, there were fewer students enrolled than the previous one and the fundraisers were less successful compared to last year.

