LE ROY — After the Love Bugs program at Our Lady of Mercy came to an end last school year, pre-kindergarten teacher Nancy Warner and others wanted to keep a program going.
So they will, at First Baptist Church, 5 E. Main St.
The new Love Bugs program will begin Sept. 11 at all three levels of service — pre-kindergarten, nursery and Playgroup (for 2-year-olds). The first day of class comes one day after the Sept. 10 orientation. The three program levels are the same as what Love Bugs had when they were at Our Lady of Mercy.
“We just found a new location. We thought we were going to have to close, but we worked hard to keep it open,” Warner said.
Warner said the previous pre-kindergarten teacher, Jill Panepanto, who had resigned, continued to give her support to Love Bugs.
“We were going to shut down, but I decided, with Jill’s support and the teachers’ support to keep it going and find a new location,” Warner said. “Meghan Cashin is the other teacher and she’s very, very supportive and helpful. We have a new teacher, too.”
The new Love Bugs program has three teachers — Warner, Cashin and Ashley Smith.
Warner said work on organizing Love Bugs began in mid-June or early July.
“My friend Jill, who worked with us, knows a woman who’s affiliated with the church (First Baptist),” Warner said. “Jill mentioned to her, ‘Love Bugs is looking for a new building, new location’ and she said, ‘We have this space in the Baptist Church, if they want to see it.’ That’s how it kind of got the ball rolling.”
Warner said she’s been a preschool teacher for 22 years and knows that part of Love Bugs.
“It’s the legal and financial — that aspect of it — bookkeeping,” she said. However, attorney Jake Whiting and Mike Tucci from Tompkins Insurance have assisted in the legal and insurance areas, respectively. West Bookkeeping of Perry is helping Love Bugs deal with finances — payroll, budgeting, etc.
“They were very respectful of my deer-in-the-headlights looks,” she said, laughing.
Warner said 30 kids are participating in Love Bugs, but hastened to add, with a laugh, that they won’t all be there at the same time.
“We have six enrolled for pre-k. There’s 13 for nursery and then nine for Playgroup. Playgroup only meets once a week and then nursery,” she said. “All of the classes are in the morning.”
The nursery program will meet twice a week, with one session meeting Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other Tuesdays and Thursdays. Pre-k meets five days a week.
In general, Love Bugs is about learning through play, working on socialization and getting used to a school setting, Warner said.
The year will last about 10 months, ending in mid-June.
“We’re mostly tidying it up and getting it set up for the first day ... I know it’s a work in progress and there’s probably going to be changes throughout the school year,” Warner said. She said she feels comfortable with the setting.
When Love Bugs program at Our Lady of Mercy ended last year, Warner said it was controversial. The program already had kids enrolled for this year.
“We just kind of got the rug pulled out,” she said. “We really have a nice parent association. They’re just wonderful families that we have. They’ve been very supportive throughout all this.”
There is a five-member parent board that will help with business decisions and handling fundraising, Warner said. The board includes Caitlyn and Tim Rigdon, Laura Casey, and Beth and John Steward.
“Because we were affiliated with the church before, that never came up. Because we’re our entity now, there has to be a parent board,” Warner said.
Warner said the program is working on getting Love Bugs T-shirts made and is planning its annual chicken barbecue. A spaghetti dinner is in the works as well, as is Breakfast with Santa.
Tuition for Love Bugs is as follows: preschool, $1,750 for the year; nursery, $1,300 and Playgroup, $700.
“Playgroup is full, so we’re not taking any more for that, but the other two are still open,” she said.
Fr. Scott Brentwood, pastor of Our Lady of Mercy Church, said it is important to remember that Our Lady of Mercy Parish had a program called Love Bugs which ended in June with the academic year.
“The expense of the program was ultimately the reason that we had to end the Love Bugs program, which we had maintained for 11 years. We projected a loss of $11,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, with an additional projected loss of $14,000 for the 2023-2024 school year,” he said this week. “After consultation with the parishioners, the Trustees, the Finance Council, and the Parish Council, we reluctantly decided to end the program. Two of the former teachers of our program — on their own — decided to start their own business at a different location using the same name as our program.”
Brentwood said Our Lady of Mercy did not have a copyright, etc., to the name.
“In order to open, they needed to establish themselves as a business, get their own tax ID number, insurance, etc., but their business — while having the same name as our former program. (It) is not connected in any way to our church, as the original program was,” the pastor said. “Our Love Bugs program has not moved to a new location. Our Love Bugs program ended in June.
“We are happy to see that there is another option available for the smallest of the Le Roy community, and we wish them all the best as they move forward with their first ever academic school year in September,” Brentwood said.