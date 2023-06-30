LYNDONVILLE — The Lyndonville Lions club recently conducted its Top Ten Dinner at the White Birch Golf Course.
The top 10 academic students from Lyndonville High School were recognized for their achievements during their high school years during the event. The evening keynote speaker Jordan O’Connor, class 2021 Lyndonville alumnus, spoke to the students and attendees about his experiences after graduation from Lyndonville.
O’Connor reflected on the preparation that he received during his years at Lyndonville and the characteristics that he developed to help him become successful after graduation. He encouraged the soon to be graduates to continue their hard work and advised them to push forward in their pursuit of excellence.
Each student was individually recognized for their efforts and was rewarded with a $100 gift card from the Lions Club.