LE ROY — Le Roy Rotary and at least 20 students in the Rotary Interact Club did their part to clean up Machpelah Cemetery recently raking and hauling leaves away for about 2 1/2 hours.

Rotary of Le Roy President Christine Gephart said this is a partnership between the clubs There were a couple of kids from the Wolcott Street School and the rest from Le Roy Junior-Senior High School.

