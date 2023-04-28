LE ROY — Le Roy Rotary and at least 20 students in the Rotary Interact Club did their part to clean up Machpelah Cemetery recently raking and hauling leaves away for about 2 1/2 hours.
Rotary of Le Roy President Christine Gephart said this is a partnership between the clubs There were a couple of kids from the Wolcott Street School and the rest from Le Roy Junior-Senior High School.
“This is the first time since COVID that our Interact Club has been up and running,” she said. “It’s been three years in the making. We’re really excited to be out here today, to beautify the cemetery and preserve it.”
She said Rotary Service Coordinator Jim Bonacquisti was there to lead the service project.
“The kids have a whole group of ideas they came up with and this is one of them,” Gephart said. “This is one of their projects they’re completing today.”
Machpelah Cemetery, 71 North St., is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and had a historical marker erected in 2007.
“This is such a gem in the community. We want to educate the kids on the cemetery and just to be able to preserve the beautification of the cemetery,” Gephart said.
