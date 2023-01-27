BATAVIA — The Main Street 56 Theater may be ready to turn over to Batavia Players, Inc., this spring, the project’s general contractor said Thursday.

“The interior of the theater is 90% completed,” said Madison Wesolowski of Thompson Builds, Inc., general contractor. “Most of the finishes are completed or a going to be completed soon — painting, flooring, final fixtures, etc. Right now we are shooting for a late February/early March turn over. As long as the weather cooperates, there are a few weather dependent finishes going in the new front façade.”

