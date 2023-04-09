MEDINA — All of Main Street in downtown Medina is open for business and thru traffic, Medina firefighters said this evening.
The fire at 613 Main Street was extinguished as of 8 a.m. today, firefighters said on the department’s Facebook page. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
On Saturday, Village Officials toured the site with the property owner and a structural engineer. There is no sign of an imminent collapse. An agreement between the property owner and the Village is in place for the future of the property.
There is security fencing in place around the building and property at this time. Fire Department personnel will be on site for the immediate future.
