BRIAN QUINN/DAILY NEWS Main Street in front of the scene of Friday's fire has been reopened, firefighters said today. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MEDINA — All of Main Street in downtown Medina is open for business and thru traffic, Medina firefighters said this evening.

The fire at 613 Main Street was extinguished as of 8 a.m. today, firefighters said on the department’s Facebook page. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

