WARSAW — A Buffalo man with a criminal record stretching back decades will serve even more prison time.
Dominic Mainella Jr., 57, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision during a Wyoming County Court session. He had been convicted in March of second-degree burglary, which is classified as a violent felony under state law.
He was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for third-degree criminal mischief and 364 days in jail for petit larceny.
Mainella is also still facing a pending trial for burglary in Cattaraugus County Court.
“Hopefully this sentence will forever keep the people of Western New York safe from the career criminal behavior of Mr. Mainella,” said Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O’Geen in a statement. “It is my hope that the Cattaraugus County burglary case will add some additional time to this sentence in order to ensure the safety and security of both of our communities.
“The sentence he received today is a sufficient and appropriate sentence for the house that he burglarized in Wyoming County,” O’Geen continued. “He should not receive a free pass on the Cattaraugus County burglary as those victims were equally harmed by Mr. Mainella’s criminal conduct.”
Mainella on March 2 was found guilty of second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny after a three-day bench trial in front of Judge Michael Mohun.
Mainella used his employer’s delivery truck as cover when he pulled into a driveway on Nov. 19, 2021 in Arcade.
Mainella got out and damaged a garage door to enter the house, where he stole cash from a wallet. No one was home at the time.
Ten days later Mainella used the same delivery truck to drive to a house in Machias, Cattaraugus County. Mainella allegedly stole jewelry at that location.
O’Geen had requested persistent felony offender status for Mainella, citing his long criminal past.
Mainella in 2001 was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a home-invasion burglary of a house on French Road in Bennington, in a case O’Geen had also prosecuted at the time.
That same year Mainella also burglarized a home in Genesee County and had already served two state prison terms for burglaries and grand larcenies in Erie County.
