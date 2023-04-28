Mainella gets 15 years for burglary

WARSAW — A Buffalo man with a criminal record stretching back decades will serve even more prison time.

Dominic Mainella Jr., 57, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision during a Wyoming County Court session. He had been convicted in March of second-degree burglary, which is classified as a violent felony under state law.

