Make-A-Wish gets $10,379 donation

BATAVIA — Make-A-Wish Western New York received $10,379 Thursday from Western Regional Off Track Betting (WROTB)
WROTB and Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by staff from Make-A-Wish as Batavia Downs for a check presentation. The money raised was from this summer’s chair rentals, glow-in-the-dark jewelry and can coolers sales at Batavia’s Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.
“We were so pleased to continue our partnership with Make-A-Wish Western New York this past summer,” Wojtaszek said. “The volunteers who were on site to help raise awareness and these much needed funds were wonderful ambassadors of Make A Wish. All of us here at Batavia Downs are proud that we could help them in their efforts to grant wishes for so many young Western New Yorkers.”
Throughout the eight concerts of Batavia Downs’ Summer Concert Series, volunteers at the Make-A-Wish chair-rental booth rented out chairs and sold glow jewelry and Make-A-Wish branded can coolers. The chairs were adorned with the Make-A-Wish logo and the message, “The person sitting in this chair is helping to transform lives.”
“Make-A-Wish is incredibly appreciative of our ongoing partnership with Batavia Downs for the “Rockin’ the Downs” Summer Concert Series, “ said Ben Marchione, Regional Director, Make-A-Wish® Western New York. “It provides us with an amazing opportunity to raise both crucial awareness and funds to help support children and families fighting critical illnesses not only in the Batavia community but throughout the 17-county region. Our volunteers love being a part of it and a highlight of every season is meeting the many families touched by the organization and the incredibly generous concert-goers who support our involvement and mission whole-heartedly. Thank you to Batavia Downs for making it possible. It is only through vitally important partnerships such as this that we are able to continue to serve our essential mission and we are thankful.”
The 2024 Concert Series lineup is expected to announced before year’s end.