BATAVIA — Twelve area school districts have reasons to celebrate after the latest rankings from U.S. News.
The districts in Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties are among the top schools in New York state, according to the annual listings.
Geneseo Middle/High School ranked especially high. It was placed ranked sixth out of 72 schools included in the Rochester metro area.
GCS also placed first in Livingston County, 110th overall within New York state and 1,037 nationally.
“I’m so proud of the community, students, parents and staff for being recognized as one of the best high schools in the nation and at the very top in all the Greater Rochester Region,” Middle and High School Principal Michael Salatel said. “All the support from our community stakeholders allows our school to offer enriching and quality learning experiences to students.”
The annual rankings included nearly 1,400 New York State schools and more than 25,000 in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Other schools in the region are ranked as follows:
n Alexander Middle School-High School is 323rd in the state rankings and 3,480th in the country. The graduation rate is 97% and college readiness is 25.4%.
Among the schools in the top 300 or 400 in the state are the following local schools:
n Byron-Bergen Junior/Senior High School, 366th in the state and No. 2,929 in the country, with a 99% graduation rate and college readiness of 25%;
n Elba Junior-Senior High School, 233rd in state, 2,364th in the country, graduation rate of 93% and college readiness of 34.6%;
n Le Roy Junior-Senior High School, 290th in the state, 2,971st in the country, 98% graduation rate, 29.9% college readiness;
n Pembroke Junior-Senior High School, No. 266 in the state, No. 2,746 in the country, 94% graduation rate, 37.3% college readiness;
n Honeoye Falls-Lima Senior High School is ranked 712th in the country and 80th in New York state. The graduation rate is 95%.
n Livonia Senior High School is ranked 305th in New York state No. 3,240 nationally. Its graduation rate is 98%. The college readiness for Livonia is 39.7%.
n Avon High School, 215th in the state, No. 2,230 in the nation, 94% graduation rate and 45.8% college readiness.
n Kendall Junior-Senior High School, 235th in state, No. 2,402 in the country, 98% graduation rate, 35.7% college readiness.
n Warsaw Senior High School, No. 309 in the state, No. 3,280 in the country, 92% graduation rate, 12.7% college readiness.
Batavia City School District leadership is touting the High School’s place on the U.S. News and World Report school rankings for 2023-24 Best High Schools, which put Batavia in the top 40%. Still, there’s room for improvement, its superintendent said Friday.
Elsewhere in the GLOW region, in Livingston County, Geneseo Middle/High School is first in the county, the district said. Some districts say the data in the rankings is not very useful.
BHS ranks in roughly the top 7,200 schools of nearly 18,000 schools, in the results, released near the end of August. A top statistic included in the ranking was Batavia High School’s 98% graduation rate, which is well above state median, the district noted. For college readiness, the district is listed at 26.4%.
Of the college readiness score, Superintendent Jason Smith said, “We are pleased with the results of this recognition and will use it to develop and implement further improvement and program enhancements. College and career readiness has been and will continue to be a focus for BCSD, both now and in the future.”