BATAVIA — It was a move that Mama Dee’z Kitchen has been planning for some time now and the eatery will benefit from a larger location, owner Dannielle Lumpkin said this week.

Mama Dee’z will lease space at 107 Evans St., the old home of Fishtales Hideaway, for two years after it serves its last meal March 4 in the FreshLab incubator space at Eli Fish Brewing Company, 109 Main St.

