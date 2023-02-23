Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Light freezing rain this morning...changing to rain showers later. High 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 21F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.