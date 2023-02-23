BATAVIA — It was a move that Mama Dee’z Kitchen has been planning for some time now and the eatery will benefit from a larger location, owner Dannielle Lumpkin said this week.
Mama Dee’z will lease space at 107 Evans St., the old home of Fishtales Hideaway, for two years after it serves its last meal March 4 in the FreshLab incubator space at Eli Fish Brewing Company, 109 Main St.
“We’re transitioning out. We have some volunteers and are looking for some volunteers to help us paint and put up wallpaper, hang pictures,” Lumpkin said. “We’re cleaning, we’re changing the color on the inside. We’re setting up the tables. We have quite a few things to do, figuring out how to make it Mamma Dee’z. We have to change it from Fishtales to Mama Dee’z.”
Lumpkin said there will be a bigger kitchen in its new location and more storage space, Mama Dee’z will be able to host private events without having to close its kitchen to the public, she said.
“Having our own space allows us not to have to shut down our kitchen to have a private event,” she said. “We did catering but no private events here at Eli Fish.”
Catering will continue after the move, Lumpkin said.
“Right now it’s family-run — just our family members, all volunteers. We’ll be hiring when we come to the new building,” the Mama Dee’z owner said. She said she doesn’t know right now how many employees she’ll be able to hire.
“We just have to see what our projected sales are, the need for employees ...” Lumpkin said. “We hope to go back to our original menu ... and just to add a few new things.”
When it reopens at 107 Evans St., Lumpkin said, the plans are for the menu to include full-fledged meat options such as Buffalo chicken ragoons, smoked ribs, seafood boils, oxtails and smothered pork chops.
“Some of them were part of the original menu. The rest are new items,” she said.
As to the new location, Lumpkin said she heard months ago that there was space available for rent.
“We met with the owner of that location and came to an agreement. This was back before Christmas. We went and saw in and toured the building and looked at everything,” Lumpkin said. “We’ve known that we were moving for a few months. We just didn’t tell anyone because we wanted to make sure we had all our ducks in a row. We signed all our paperwork and stuff after the holidays. We’re leasing it for two years.”
The customers Mama Dee’z has had since it came to the Eli Fish incubator in October are looking forward to the move.
“They’re very excited for us — the expansion of the menu, just having our own space in general,” she said. “We don’t have any set date for our reopening, but we’re aiming for the second week in March.”
