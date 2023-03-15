BATAVIA — A Batavia man was found not guilty last week of forcible rape but was found guilty of a lesser rape charge.
Shane M. Vanname, 43, had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and third-degree rape.
The indictment accused him of forcibly raping a person on Dec. 10 in Le Roy and having sex with a person who was incapable of giving consent.
He was found guilty of third-degree rape after a jury trial last week in Genesee County Court.
Vanname faces up to four years in prison when sentenced. He could have faced up to 25 years in prison if found guilty of the first-degree rape charge.
Vanname was represented by Zack Baisley.
