Accused molester faces new charges

BELMONT — A Fillmore man undergoing treatment at an Amish and Plain-sect sexual rehabilitation center after his arrest for molesting a child faces more serious charges after an investigation revealed he was repeatedly assaulting a child for many years, state police said.

Samuel E. Girod, 67, was arrested on a warrant charging him with predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class A11 felony punishable by 25 years to life in prison, first-degree criminal sexual act on a person under 13, and endangering the welfare of a child.

