BELMONT — A Fillmore man undergoing treatment at an Amish and Plain-sect sexual rehabilitation center after his arrest for molesting a child faces more serious charges after an investigation revealed he was repeatedly assaulting a child for many years, state police said.
Samuel E. Girod, 67, was arrested on a warrant charging him with predatory sexual assault of a child, a Class A11 felony punishable by 25 years to life in prison, first-degree criminal sexual act on a person under 13, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators said Troop A’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint from a mandatory reporter in May about the possible sexual assault of a child.
An investigation revealed that Girod “had subjected the 13-year-old victim to sexual contact for many years.”
An arrest warrant was issued but Girod was at Whispering Hope in Newville, Pa.
Whispering Hope is a private rehab center for Amish and Plain-sect people.
The in-patient center does not allow residents to leave the facility.
Girod had been arrested in November 2021 and charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 and endangering the welfare of a child.
State police said that arrest stemmed from a complaint in the town of Hume.
Girod was committed to Allegany County Jail but was released after posting $20,000 bail.
The case has lingered in County Court as Girod sought treatment at the Pennsylvania center.
Troopers arrested him on the new charges when he showed up for a court date earlier this month.
He was arraigned on the new charges but no additional bail was set and Girod was released.
Girod’s arrest comes at a time when sex abuse among Plain-sect communities has become more openly discussed.
A television mini-series, “Sins of the Amish,” premiered in 2022, revealing what it called “a plague of sex abuse in the Amish community.”
Various investigations revealed sex abuse, incest in particular, is seldom reported and that men are rarely prosecuted. Many are allowed to attend treatment centers such as Whispering Hope, in return for lighter sentences.
Whispering Hope opened in 2001 and is private, with no actual doctors or trained therapists.
