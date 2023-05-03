BATAVIA — A city man who was to be sentenced last week for domestic violence and for damaging a police car has been arrested on new charges.
Aaron T. Hendershot, 26, is accused of violating an order of protection by calling, messaging and writing letters to a woman with an order of protection against him.
City police charged Hendershot with criminal contempt of court.
Hendershot, however, was convicted of domestic violence-related charges on Feb. 6 and the new accusations led to a felony charge of aggravated family offense.
He was arraigned in City Court and committed to Genesee County Jail without bail.
Hendershot was supposed to be sentenced last week on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony punishable by up to seven years, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and obstruction of governmental administration.
He was arrested in October after he damaged property during a domestic incident and ran from police. He also was charged with criminal contempt of court and criminal trespass. He later was charged with felony criminal mischief for damaging patrol car doors by kicking them.
Two weeks later he was charged with violating an order of protection again and in January was charged with failing to appear in court to answer those charges, along with another charge of trespassing for refusing to leave a business.