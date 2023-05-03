Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Rain and snow showers in the morning. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain in the afternoon. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.