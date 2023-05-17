MIDDLEBURY — A Gay Road man was jailed after he fired a gun at people, leading to a fight that left one person with serious injuries, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
Jared H. Gay, 55, was charged with multiple felonies and was committed to Wyoming County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
The altercation happened May 9 when Gay shot a pistol from his house to the road where other people were driving at the time, deputies said,
That led to a fight between “multiple people,” with one person allegedly suffering serious injuries.
Gay was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing with a weapon.
An order of protection was issued for three people.
State police assisted at the scene.