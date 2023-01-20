New charges in threats case

Girard

ROCHESTER — A man charged with numerous felony thefts in three towns in Livingston County now faces federal charges that could land him in prison for 15 years.

Raymond G. Girard, 34, was charged Wednesday with being a felon in possession of ammunition, charges that stemmed from alleged death threats Girard made to a politician in Rochester.

