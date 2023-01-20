ROCHESTER — A man charged with numerous felony thefts in three towns in Livingston County now faces federal charges that could land him in prison for 15 years.
Raymond G. Girard, 34, was charged Wednesday with being a felon in possession of ammunition, charges that stemmed from alleged death threats Girard made to a politician in Rochester.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Marangola said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and state police have had an ongoing investigation into Girard.
Sheriff’s officials said Girard repeatedly called the county office building in December, leaving “increasingly aggressive messages.”
Girard called again Jan. 4, threatening county employees and county executive Adam Bello.
During the investigation, police discovered a surveillance video where Girard was seen pointing a gun at a person outside a gas station, “unprovoked, increasing our concern for public safety,” a Monroe sheriff’s press statement says.
Deputies arrested Girard at his home on Hudson Avenue Saturday, charging him with making a terroristic threat, aggravated harassment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
State police, in an unrelated investigation, conducted a search at Girard’s residence Saturday and seized weapons and ammunition.
Troopers charged Girard with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a weapon, felony criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Girard has a previous weapons-related conviction, resulting in the federal charge.
Girard was convicted in 2016 of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition.
The federal charge carries a much more severe penalty than a state charge, 15 years maximum as opposed to seven years.
Girard remains in Monroe County Jail, with bail set at $5,000.
Girard in October and again in December was charged with numerous thefts in Conesus, Livonia and Springwater.
He was charged with 13 total counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and nine total counts of petit larceny, and 10 counts of trespass.
The charges stem from an investigation that began Sept. 20 after the Livingston Sheriff’s Office was contacted by “many residents” in the towns of Conesus, Livonia and Springwater who reported their vehicles had been gone through and items stolen.
The investigation alleges that Girard entered several vehicles and stole a large quantity of items, including credit cards, money, tools and a drum set.
The investigation found that several of the credit cards reported stolen had been used in the city of Rochester.
The latest charges were filed in early December, just before he allegedly began making threats to Monroe officials.
The cases against Girard in Livingston County are still pending, said Livingston County District Attorney Gregory J. McCaffrey, who is preparing to present the cases to a grand jury.
