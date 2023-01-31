BATAVIA — A Walnut Street man who has been wanted by police since December 2019 has been arrested and jailed.
Nasir C. Nathan, 27, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree gang assault.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BATAVIA — A Walnut Street man who has been wanted by police since December 2019 has been arrested and jailed.
Nasir C. Nathan, 27, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree gang assault.
Nathan is accused of participating in an attack on a man on Oct. 4, 2019 at a residence on Highland Park.
The warrant was issued Dec. 11, 2019.
Nathan was arraigned in City Court and committed to Genesee County Jail, with bail set at $10,000.
Two others had previously been charged with the assault.
Riley B. Mayer, then 21 and living on South Main Street was charged three weeks after the assault. Terrance L. Falk, also 21 at the time, was charged in December 2019, days before the warrant was issued for Nathan.
Falk was later convicted of second-degree assault and served two years and three months of a three-year prison term. The disposition of Mayer’s case was unavailable.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.