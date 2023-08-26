BATAVIA — A Batavia man with a history of exposing himself to children is to appear in court next week to answer charges that he exposed himself at Austin Park, city police said.
Myron D. Dupler, 76, was charged with public lewdness after an investigation into the Aug. 14 incident at Austin Park, which is behind city police headquarters.
Dupler is to appear Tuesday in City Court.
Dupler has a history of such arrests.
In October 2021 he was arrested after he was found masturbating at the corner of State Street and Washington Avenue.
In January 2018, Dupler was living in Shortsville when he was arrested and charged with exposing himself twice in front of children at Wegman’s in Canandaigua.
At the time he was charged with two counts of public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.