Man charged in rifle incident

YATES — A North Lyndonville Road man was arrested on felony charges after he allegedly fired a rifle at an acquaintance and then fired four shots as police were interviewing the victim.

Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said deputies and state police were called to a house on North Lyndonville Road at 2:15 a.m. the morning of April 16 after a report of gunshots.

