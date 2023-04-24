YATES — A North Lyndonville Road man was arrested on felony charges after he allegedly fired a rifle at an acquaintance and then fired four shots as police were interviewing the victim.
Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said deputies and state police were called to a house on North Lyndonville Road at 2:15 a.m. the morning of April 16 after a report of gunshots.
The victim told police that Jeffrey L. Jary, 46, had fired rounds from a Zastava SKS rifle at him when he was leaving Jary’s house after an argument.
As police continued to interview the victim, four more shots rang out.
Deputies and state police converged on the house but Jary jumped from a window and ran. He followed police commands to stop and was taken into custody without further incident.
Jary was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, both class C felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and misdemeanor second-degree menacing.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s SWAT/SRT (Special Response Team) responded to the scene to secure the residence and search for potential additional suspects. Jary was arraigned in Orleans County Centralized Arraignment Court and released with “non-monetary conditions” and ordered to return May 17 at Yates Town Court.
