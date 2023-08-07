DARIEN — A former Batavia man who served a state prison term for a gang assault in 2019 was arrested and charged with felony assault on a woman while attending a concert at Darien Lake, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Terrance L. Falk, 24, was charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Falk allegedly punched a woman while at the 50 Cent concert Friday night. The woman was knocked unconscious, deputies said.
Falk in 2019 was convicted of assault for beating a man on Highland Park in what police said was a gang assault involving at least three people
He was sentenced to three years in prison and was released April 28, 2022. His parole expired three months ago, according to Department of Corrections.
Falk, who now lives in Rochester, was arrested in 2018 at another concert at Darien Lake. Police at the time said Falk was yelling obscenities after the G-Eazy show, head-butted a park employee and fought with deputies.
Falk is to appear Sept. 5 in Town Court to answer the assault charge.
He was one of seven people charged at the 50 Cent show.