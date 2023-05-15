BATAVIA — A Batavia man was arrested Friday and charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child, Genesee County sheriff’s investigators said.
Alvin E. Way, 62, of West Main Street was charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child under 13, six counts of first-degree criminal sexual act against a child and one count of course of sexual conduct against a child.
Investigators said Way was charged after an investigation revealed he committed an “ongoing series of sex offenses over the span of multiple years against a juvenile.”
Way was arraigned and committed to Genesee County Jail.
The predatory sexual assault charges are the most serious sex-related charges under New York penal law, with a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison.