BATAVIA — A Park Road man who in May was charged with repeatedly failing to appear in court for harassing his neighbor and other crimes was jailed after he allegedly set fire to items belonging to a motel on Park Road, Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said.
Thomas M. Tacito, 63, was charged with fifth-degree arson for burning items belonging to Relax Inn, where he has been staying since moving from a residence on North Spruce Street.
Tacito in May was charged with possession of a noxious material after he attempted to pepper spray a person at the motel.
He also was charged at the time on warrants for repeatedly failing to appear in court answer charges that he continually harassed a neighbor.
It was at least the fourth time he has had warrants for failing to show up for court.
Tacito has been repeatedly charged with crimes since May of 2021, when made obscene gestures and exposed his butt to a neighbor when he lived on North Spruce Street.
He was later charged with slashing all four tires and smashing the windows of his neighbor’s car, aggravated harassment, stalking and criminal contempt of court for violating orders of protection.
In September he was charged with throwing a rock through a window at his new residence on West Main Street Road and in October with failing to appear in court.