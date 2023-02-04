Man charged in sex assaults

Gardner

PERRY — A Steuben County man was jailed after he was charged with sexually assaulting a person, village police said.

Austin M. Gardner, 24, of Painted Post was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, criminal contempt of court, third-degree criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and second-degree menacing with a weapon.

