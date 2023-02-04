PERRY — A Steuben County man was jailed after he was charged with sexually assaulting a person, village police said.
Austin M. Gardner, 24, of Painted Post was charged with first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, criminal contempt of court, third-degree criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and second-degree menacing with a weapon.
The latter three charges were filed in Warsaw.
Village police along with Warsaw police filed the charges after a joint investigation revealed Gardner allegedly made another person engage in sexual acts between 2020 and 2021.
The incidents continued after Garnder moved to Warsaw, police said.
Gardner was arraigned and committed to Wyoming County Jail without bail and is to appear Feb. 7 in Village Court.
