Sports card thefts targeted Walmart

Debuck

WARSAW — A Kendall, Orleans County man has been charged with numerous thefts of sports trading cards at Walmart stores in five counties.

Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were called to Walmart March 23 for a report of a larceny and found Christopher A. Debuck, 42, leaving the store.

