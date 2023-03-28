WARSAW — A Kendall, Orleans County man has been charged with numerous thefts of sports trading cards at Walmart stores in five counties.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies were called to Walmart March 23 for a report of a larceny and found Christopher A. Debuck, 42, leaving the store.
Deputies allegedly found him with more than $150 worth of cards. Deputies said they also that he had stolen more than $400 worth of cards from Walmart in Geneseo earlier.
Debuck had been reselling the cards online, deputies said. He had also allegedly hit Walmart stores in Monroe, Orleans and Genesee counties.
Debuck was charged with felony first-degree scheme to defraud and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property and three counts of petit larceny.
He faces charges in the other counties.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.