BUFFALO — A Broome County man has been convicted of driving 175 miles to Wyoming County for sex with a 13-year-old girl.
A federal jury found David Lettieri, 36, of Harpursville guilty of enticement of a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. He faces 10 years to life in prison.
The investigation began Oct. 15, 2020 after the girl’s parent contacted the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office. She had met Lettieri at a park near her home for sex, although no sexual contact ultimately occurred.
Investigators searched the girl’s cellphone and determined she had blocked a Facebook account and phone number belonging to Lettieri.
Investigators also recovered a call history between the two, including a call on Oct. 10, 2020, the day she met with Lettieri at the park.
Photos of the victim and Lettieri’s face were also found on the phone.
The investigator also searched Lettieri’s Facebook account. They recovered conversations — sexual in nature — between him and the girl, along with the girl’s sister. The girl’s age was revealed to him in the conversations.
Lettieri was arrested the following month.
Sentencing will be set at a later date. The FBI assisted the investigation.