One dead in Arcade accident

ARCADE — A Cattaraugus County man died Monday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred about 1:53 p.m. on Route 98, Arcade police said. Upon arriving at the scene, Chief Matthew Krist learned the vehicle had struck a pedestrian who had run into the roadway.

