ARCADE — A Cattaraugus County man died Monday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer.
The accident occurred about 1:53 p.m. on Route 98, Arcade police said. Upon arriving at the scene, Chief Matthew Krist learned the vehicle had struck a pedestrian who had run into the roadway.
The victim — described as a 31-year-old male from Delevan — died of his injuries at the scene, police said.
A stretch of Route 98 from Genesee to Curriers Road was closed for about three hours while an investigation was conducted. The victim’s name has not been released.
“With the conclusion of at the scene and witness accounts, at this time there will be no charges being placed against the driver of the tractor-trailer,” Krist said.
The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team and state police assisted the investigation.
Route 98 is known as North Street in the village.
