WETHERSFIELD — A Warsaw man is facing several charges after he apparently drove 10 miles on his pickup’s rims.
Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies responded about 5:24 a.m. Sunday to Hermitage Road for report of a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.
The caller reported he believed the driver was intoxicated.
Deputies arrived to find a 2019 Ford pickup in the middle of the road and missing its two front tires. One of its rear tires was also flat.
Gouge marks in the pavement showed where the pickup had been driven on its rims, deputies said. The gouge marks also allegedly revealed it had left the roadway and crossed the centerline several times.
Trevor G. Austin, 42, of Warsaw was identified as the driver, deputies said. He was sitting on the shoulder after allegedly being pulled from the pickup by the caller.
Further investigation revealed Austin was intoxicated and that his drivers license had been suspended pending prosecution for another DWI incident from this past November, deputies said.
They followed up on Austin’s route and determined he had allegedly driven about 10 miles with flat tires or on rims before coming to a stop.
Austin was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, along with DWI, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent or more, failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, parking on pavement, and driving with no tires or flat tires.
Austin was released on his own recognizance. He is to appear in Wethersfield Town Court at a later date.