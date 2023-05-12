MURRAY - A man escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his pickup truck went airborne and slammed into the side of a house at Ridge and Fancher roads just before 1 p.m. Friday.
The man was sitting on the front porch at 15908 Ridge Rd. when emergency personnel arrived.
His face and head were bloodied and he looked shaken as crews began to treat his injuries.
Behind the house was the mangled remains of his pickup truck, which was overturned. Pieces of the truck and house were scattered across the yard.
The man was driving west when he crossed the center line and drove across the intersection and went airborne. The truck slammed into the ground, causing a crater and part of it hit the corner of the house.
It didn’t appear to have caused much damage to the house.
State police were investigating why the man lost control of the truck but it appeared speed was a likely factor.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. He was the lone occupant of the car, troopers said.
No one in the house was injured. The truck came to rest feet in front of a car parked in the driveway at the rear of the house.