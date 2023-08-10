Police: Man destroyed car with fireworks

STRYKERSVILLE - An Alden man was arrested last week and charged with using an explosive to destroy the inside of a car, state police said.

Brett E. Coon, 32, also was charged with using a pickax on the same car.

Troopers were called to a report of a domestic disturbance on Bambi Drive Aug. 1.

An investigation revealed Coon had been contacting a woman via text and then drove to the residence, where he destroyed a car with the ax.

Coon allegedly then set off some type of firework inside the car, which destroyed the interior and windows.

Coon was charged with first-degree criminal mischief for using and explosive to destroy property, a class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.

He also was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, a D felony punishable by up to seven years.

Coon is to appear at a later date in Sheldon Town Court.

