ALBION — A village man is facing drug charges after police found him in possession of 68 small bags of heroin last week, Chief David Mogle said.
Police on March 14 were called to West State Street for a report of a man covered in blood and threatening people with a knife.
Witnesses told police the man was Shane W. Lake, 31, who was stopped while driving away from the scene, Mogle said.
He was taken into custody without incident. Police searched Lake and the Jeep SUV he was driving and allegedly found 68 baggies containing heroin.
Lake was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree possession.
He is to appear at a later date in Town Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.