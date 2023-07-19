BATAVIA — A city man who stabbed a man in the stomach in a random attack in October was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to a 20-year prison term.
Tyshon L. Taylor, 26, also will be on 20 years of post-release supervision, Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini ordered.
Taylor was arrested in November after a city police investigation into the Oct. 18 stabbing on Jackson Street. He was accused of approaching a man and stabbing him in the stomach in what police said was a random attack on a stranger.
Taylor was later indicted and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
He pleaded guilty in March to attempted murder as a second felony offender.
Taylor has a long criminal history, including serving a three-year prison term for a 2015 armed robbery conviction for hitting a person in the head with weapons and fists and stealing property.
He was released early and violated parole twice, including in 2020 when he smashed his girlfriend’s car window and then intentionally coughed on police after telling them he had been in quarantine because of COVID.