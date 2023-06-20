WARSAW — A Steuben County man was sentenced Thursday in Wyoming County Court to a state prison term for sexually assaulting a person.
Austin M. Gardner, 24, of Painted Post was sentenced by Judge Michael Mohun to four years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision.
Gardner had pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual act.
Gardner was arrested in January and charged with was first-degree criminal sexual act by forcible compulsion, criminal contempt of court, third-degree criminal sexual act, sexual misconduct and second-degree menacing with a weapon. Some of the charges were filed in Perry, with the latter three charges filed in Warsaw.
Those charges were later dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Gardner made another person engage in sexual acts between 2020 and 2021.
Also in County Court Friday and Thursday:
n Christopher J. Comfort, 41, of Warsaw was arraigned on an indictment charging him with first-degree custodial interference, aggravated family offense and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal contempt of court.
Comfort was arrested in April after an investigation into a missing 16-year-old child. He is accused of taking the child to Pennsylvania, where both he and the girl were found.
Comfort’s mother, Maria A. Vinci, 60, of North Carolina, also was indicted on charges of custodial interference, aggravated family offense and hindering prosecution.
n Christopher McClinic Jr., 21, of Batavia was sentenced to one to three years in prison for four counts of third-degree burglary.
McClinic and Antwan Odom, 22, also of Batavia burglarized four houses in Covington. Odom pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
n Heath E. Stenson, 52, of Perry was sentenced to one to three years in prison for felony criminal contempt of court for repeated violations of an order of protection.
n Ethan J. Davis, 22, of Nunda was arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly attacking another inmate at Wyoming County Jail.