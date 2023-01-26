Federal offender gets a state term

Turnquist

BATAVIA — A former Wyoming County man serving a federal prison term for transporting a minor across state lines for sexual purposes had his last case resolved Friday in Genesee County Court.

Nicholas B. Turnquist, 36, who last lived in West Falls, Erie County, had racked up rape charges in three counties, along with federal charges, after an extensive, multi-jurisdictional investigation into allegations of sexual activities with a minor.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1