BATAVIA — A former Wyoming County man serving a federal prison term for transporting a minor across state lines for sexual purposes had his last case resolved Friday in Genesee County Court.
Nicholas B. Turnquist, 36, who last lived in West Falls, Erie County, had racked up rape charges in three counties, along with federal charges, after an extensive, multi-jurisdictional investigation into allegations of sexual activities with a minor.
Turnquist was sentenced Friday in County Court to a four-year term for third-degree rape.
Earlier this month, Turnquist pleaded guilty in satisfaction of all charges against him in Genesee County.
The term is meaningless since it was ordered to be served concurrent with a 13-year federal term imposed on Turnquist in U.S. District Court in November.
Turnquist was first arrested in April 2020 after an investigation in Wyoming County.
Police raided his house in West Falls and charged Turnquist with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and second-degree rape.
He was arrested by Genesee County sheriff’s deputies in October 2020 on charges of first-degree rape for a 2014 incident when he and the child were at Darien Lake Theme Park.
Turnquist also was later charged in Erie County, where he later was convicted and sentenced to four years in state prison.
Turnquist avoided a possible life in prison term in Wyoming County when all the charges were dismissed during his trial in 2021.
The judge cited conflicting details during the testimony of the victim, including the timeline as to when the sexual assaults happened.
Turnquist had in federal court admitted previously that he began a sexual relationship with the girl when she was 14.
