Sex offender facing new indictment

Santiago

BATAVIA — A Batavia man serving his fourth state prison sentence and still facing an indictment charging him with kidnapping and domestic violence now faces a new indictment.

James J. Santiago Jr., 43, is charged with one count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender in a grand jury indictment filed in Genesee County Court.

