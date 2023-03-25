BATAVIA — A Batavia man serving his fourth state prison sentence and still facing an indictment charging him with kidnapping and domestic violence now faces a new indictment.
James J. Santiago Jr., 43, is charged with one count of failure to register a change of address as a sex offender in a grand jury indictment filed in Genesee County Court.
Santiago was convicted of the same charge last year, along with a weapons charge, and was sentenced in January to three to seven years in prison.
Santiago was arrested in May 2021 and charged with failure to abide by sex offender rules, possession of a weapon and domestic violence.
He was convicted and was awaiting sentencing when he was arrested in October and charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, 13 counts of criminal contempt of court. An investigation revealed he also attacked a woman in a car and refused to let her leave, resulting in charges of kidnapping, strangulation and felony assault.
Those charges remain pending in Genesee County Court.
Santiago is a Level 2 offender on the state Sex Offender Registry for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. He also served prison terms for robbery and assault and is currently in Franklin Correctional Facility serving his fourth term.
