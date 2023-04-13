Fake money brings indictment

BATAVIA — A Batavia man not only tried to pass eight bogus $20 bills at two convenience stores, but also pilfered a bag of Skittles, according to an indictment filed by a Genesee County grand jury.

Demetrius W. Richardson, 41, is charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny.

