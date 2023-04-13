BATAVIA — A Batavia man not only tried to pass eight bogus $20 bills at two convenience stores, but also pilfered a bag of Skittles, according to an indictment filed by a Genesee County grand jury.
Demetrius W. Richardson, 41, is charged with eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny.
The forged instrument charges are class C felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Richardson, who has served prison terms for burglary and drug-dealing, is accused of passing six fake $20 bills at Quicklee’s during the early-morning hours of Sept. 7.
He apparently left Quicklee’s after passing the fake bills at 4:15 a.m. and went to Speedway, where he had another fake $20 and stole a bag of Skittles at 4:28 a.m., according to the indictment.
Richardson is to be arraigned at a later date in County Court.
The grand jury filed indictments against seven others:
n Jonathan K. Banks, 30, of Batavia is charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction of governmental administration.
Banks allegedly possessed cocaine and then struggled with police during his arrest.
Banks is a parolee who was released from Great Meadow Correctional Facility Sept. 29 after serving eight years of a 10-year term for burglary convictions.
He is on parole until Sept. 7 and post-release supervision until May 29, 2027.
Banks was considered a highly prolific burglar believed to be responsible for more than 30 house burglaries in Orleans, Genesee and Niagara counties.
n Anthony D. Rossi, 42, of Gates is charged with third-degree burglary and misdemeanor drug possession. He allegedly broke into a shed and possessed cocaine.
n Raymond M. Hardy, 41, of Rochester is charged with attempted second-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.
He allegedly tried to steal heavy equipment from a property on Route 98 in Elba. His co-defendant, Christopher Monfort, 50, has yet to be indicted.
n Gary E. Jackson, 30, of Batavia is charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and harassment.
He allegedly injured a police officer during an arrest Aug. 14.
n James R. Cooper, 39, of Batavia is charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument for having a fake $20 bill at Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road.
n Shelby L. Hall, no age or address available, is charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing a car in Le Roy.
n Arthur L. Golden, 64, of Batavia is charged with second-degree bail jumping.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.