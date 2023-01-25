BATAVIA — A Genesee County grand jury has filed a nine-count indictment against a Buffalo man accused of leaving his dying teenage passenger behind and hindering efforts to save her after he crashed his motorcycle at the roundabout on Route 33.
Christopher R. Scinta, 27, is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the top count of the indictment. The charge is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison.
The indictment accuses Scinta of being so reckless as to cause the death of Jasmyne Rubel, 17, of Lackawanna.
Rubel and Scina were a couple, although the exact status of their relationship was unknown. She did have a Facebook page with the name Jasmyne Scinta.
A city police investigation determined Scinta was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle at high speeds east on Route 33 and crashed into a curb at the roundabout. Both Scinta and Rubel were ejected.
The crash happened just before noon on Nov. 4 and police were quickly on the scene.
Officers arrived and found Rubel on the ground and Scinta running away.
Mercy EMS and city fire crews were called to help Rubel while police were able to catch Scinta and return him to the scene of the crash.
It was then, according to the indictment, that Scinta “intentionally and unreasonably obstructed the efforts” of EMS workers and first-responders performing emergency medical care on Rubel.
Rubel was taken to United Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Scinta also is charged in the indictment with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a class D felony punishable by up to seven years; reckless driving, three counts of obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief and two counts of speeding.
Scinta is accused of damaging window blinds in an interview room at city police headquarters.
He also attempted to flee police again when he tried jumping from the window of the interview room.
Scinta has yet to be arraigned.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.