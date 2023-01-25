BATAVIA — A Genesee County grand jury has filed a nine-count indictment against a Buffalo man accused of leaving his dying teenage passenger behind and hindering efforts to save her after he crashed his motorcycle at the roundabout on Route 33.

Christopher R. Scinta, 27, is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the top count of the indictment. The charge is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in state prison.

