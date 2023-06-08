BATAVIA — A man who was on interim probation for felony burglary and assault charges was indicted by a Genesee County grand jury and charged with robbing a marijuana dispensary on the Tonawanda Seneca Nation.
Isaac D. Abrams, 22, a Tonawanda resident, is charged with second-degree burglary and accused of forcibly stealing a safe and cash from Honey Pot Dispensary on Poodry Road March 10.
Abrams, who as a teen was called “dangerous” and “increasingly violent,” was on interim probation after he was given a chance to redeem himself after burglary and assault charges last year.
Abrams was arrested in February 2022 and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and attempted burglary after he entered a residence with the intent to harm a person inside.
He was allowed to plead guilty to attempted burglary in August and was ordered to attend a mental health program and be placed on interim probation for one year.
A grand jury indicted three other people:
n Matthew M. Keiffer, 35, of Lyndonville is charged with third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree criminal mischief.
He is accused of forcibly entering Ideal Burial in Pembroke March 16, 2022 and stealing two American Express cards belonging to the company.
n Chad W. Main, 41, of Warsaw is charged with felony DWI by drugs, felony aggravated unlicensed operation, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree possession.
Main was arrested Dec. 2 after a traffic stop in Le Roy in which he allegedly ran from deputies.
Main, who has a criminal history dating back more than 20 years, was released from state prison Oct. 26, 2020 after serving a one-to-three year term for felony DWI. He had been on parole until March 2022.
n Dale W. Skates Jr., 23, of Middleport is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from Home Depot in November.